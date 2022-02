At the moment, every game released is doing everything it can to stay in the public eye. We’re in the middle of one of the busiest periods for release dates in a long time, and ‘Dying Light 2’, despite only being release a fortnight ago, is already bringing fans some new content in the first of the post-launch DLC, but it’s going to be long running thing, this one, as the game is planned to be supported for five years.