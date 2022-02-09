‘Dying Light 2’ lead designer says co-op demand broke servers
The launch of ‘Dying Light 2’ has certainly not been without issues. Pre-release, critics had numerous patches that fixed things like missing audio, and co-op wasn’t available until the game officially launched. Techland has been pretty forthcoming about thousands of fixes that have already been incorporated into the game via patches, with more on the way, and the lead designer has now given some insight into why a few things are the way they are.