‘Dying Light 2’ player demand broke the game’s servers

Apparently the demand for Dying Light 2 since its launch broke console and PC servers, said a developer at Techland.

As of publication, Dying Light 2 has almost 130,000 concurrent players on Steam according to SteamDB, with an all-time peak of almost 275,000 since it launched on February 4. Industry analyst Benji-Sales also noted that this all-time peak has overtaken Halo Infinite‘s all-time peak by a few thousand players as well.

Now, lead designer on Dying Light 2 Tymon Smektala has responded to a player comment on Twitter talking about Techland’s patching order, and how the game’s demand broke some servers.

“We’re fixing the co-op issues first,” began Smektala. “The demand broke Sony/Microsoft/Epic servers. Motion sickness will be addressed in the first upcoming patch. FOV + motion blur will be considered for the next [update]. 30fps on Series S will be looked at, but the console’s GPU is holding us back.”

Smektala was then asked if the issue was in-fact the Series S GPU or the game’s engine, to which he replied: “Good but philosophical question, I guess no one can answer. We’d need to recreate the world, the AI, the traversal mechanics in a different engine and see. But I admit Valhalla is a piece of fantastic tech, I adore the game. Anyways, we tried, and we’ll try even more.”

NME had an exclusive interview with Dying Light 2 lead actor Jonah Scott – who plays Aiden Caldwell in the game – ahead of its recent release. Scott talked about doing pull-ups to get the job, what it takes to kill someone, and copying parkour in the booth.

“I really wanted to impress the producers of Techland. So in my idiocy or genius, either one, when I was doing these in-game efforts I would grab onto this bar and I would have the mic in front of me and I would actually hang from this clothing bar having real physical exertions,” Scott said.

In other news, Hellblade 2 will apparently make the first game look like an “indie game,” according to the studio’s co-founder.