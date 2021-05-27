‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ launches December, gets new gameplay trailer

During Techland‘s ‘Dying 2 Know‘ stream, the official title for Dying Light 2 was revealed, along with a release date and gameplay trailer.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be launching on December 7 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One. The first-person action game also received an in-depth gameplay trailer, showcasing the current state of the game as well as details about the story.

According to Techland, Dying Light 2 is set 20 years after the events of the first game and finds the player controlling the protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, an “outsider” looking to untangle a mystery from his past.

The lengthy gameplay trailer delved into the factions the player will meet within the post-apocalyptic city including the Survivors, Nightrunners and Renegades, along with some characters and enemies the player will meet along the way.

Player choices were also confirmed to be one of the game’s main story features with those decisions resulting in consequences for both characters and story later on.

The developers showed how integral parkour was in Dying Light 2, showing how the player will be able to navigate the terrain in the games open-world city, and a range of combat abilities available to the player was also teased.

Further, players who haven’t experienced the original Dying Light will be able to play Stay Human without any prior knowledge, and it can be played by up to four players in cooperative.

Dying Light 2 is currently available to pre-order as a standard, deluxe, or collector’s edition. Pre-ordering will give the player a ‘Reload’ outfit, weapon skin, and paraglider skin in-game.

Additionally, a Dying Light: Platinum edition was announced, which includes the first base game and all DLC in one bundle.

Techland previously confirmed that Dying Light 2‘s map will be “four times bigger” than the original.