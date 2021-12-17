‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ system requirements announced

Techland, the developer and publisher of Dying Light 2, has announced the system requirements needed, with a large increase in technical performance necessary for ray-tracing.
Yesterday (December 16) Techland announced the system requirements for PC players of Dying Light 2 separating by minimum and recommended requirements, as well as different requirements for those who wish to experience the game with ray-tracing.
The requirements are as follows:
Minimum System Requirements:
CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X
RAM: 8GB
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4GB
OS: Windows 7
Available storage space: 60GB HDD
Ray-Tracing On:
CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 8GB
OS: Windows 10
Available storage space: 60GB SSD
Recommended System Specifications:
CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB
OS: Windows 10
Available storage space: 60GB SSD
Ray-Tracing On:
CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080 10GB
OS: Windows 10
Available storage space: 60GB SSD
The minimum requirements assume 1080p resolution running the game at 30 FPS while the recommended requirements are for the same resolution, but running at 60 FPS. As readers can see much higher performance is necessary for those who wish to play the game with the current generation shading option.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released early next year on February 4, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and via cloud streaming for Nintendo Switch.
In other news, five new Sega Mega Drive games have been announced for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack including Toe Jam & Earl.