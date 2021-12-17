‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ system requirements announced

Techland, the developer and publisher of Dying Light 2, has announced the system requirements needed, with a large increase in technical performance necessary for ray-tracing.

Yesterday (December 16) Techland announced the system requirements for PC players of Dying Light 2 separating by minimum and recommended requirements, as well as different requirements for those who wish to experience the game with ray-tracing.

The requirements are as follows:

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4GB

OS: Windows 7

Available storage space: 60GB HDD

Ray-Tracing On:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

Recommended System Specifications:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

Ray-Tracing On:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080 10GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

The minimum requirements assume 1080p resolution running the game at 30 FPS while the recommended requirements are for the same resolution, but running at 60 FPS. As readers can see much higher performance is necessary for those who wish to play the game with the current generation shading option.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released early next year on February 4, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and via cloud streaming for Nintendo Switch.

