‘Dying Light 2’ studio hiring for an “open world action-RPG” fantasy title

Dying Light 2 developer Techland says it is hiring for a new fantasy title, which is set to be an “open world action-RPG”.

The studio announced it’s in the hiring process yesterday (May 17) on Twitter, saying: “Are you ready to begin a new, thrilling journey with Techland?”

Whilst very little is know about the game – outside of concept art shared in the tweet below that may be for the fantasy title – a number of job listings reveal what the team at Techland will be doing.

Are you ready to begin a new, thrilling journey with Techland?

We are hiring for the unannounced AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting!

Join us now! https://t.co/0yplHvELBW pic.twitter.com/MPZcv7p8iG — Techland (@TechlandGames) May 17, 2022

In a press release (via Rock Paper Shotgun) Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka said: “Our ambition is to introduce a brand new [intellectual property] that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years.

“We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fuelled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity.”

The creative director job listing asks the applicant to be “defining a clear, creative vision for the game and establishing the foundations of the game (meaning, experience, context, player fantasy, world, etc),” and to have six plus years of leadership on AAA games.

According to VGC, a number of professionals from across the industry are also working on this new game at Techland, including: CD Projekt Red open world director Bartosz Ochman, narrative director Karolina Stachyra, narrative lead Arkadiusz Bororwik, Horizon Zero Dawn lead animator Kevin Quaid and Deathloop lead game designer David McClure.

