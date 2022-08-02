‘Dying Light 2’ teases Chapter 2 details and outlines future update goals

An upcoming patch for Dying Light 2 will bring more enemies, missions and bounties for players when it arrives with the game’s second Chapter.

In a video shared by developer Techland yesterday (August 1), game designer Karol Langier and senior brand manager Anna Kubica explored what the game’s next major update will bring.

Kubica clarifies that each Chapter of Dying Light 2 will bring “Chapter Agents, new missions, new bounties, new ranked system, and rewards” while taking on board player feedback from the game’s first Chapter.

For Chapter 2, titled A Huntress And A Hag, this will involve introducing players to Shen Xiu – Dying Light 2‘s next agent. Xiu will offer players tasks related to her proficiency in tracking and archery, and will be added alongside everything mentioned above.

While Techland’s approach to Chapters may resemble the battle pass format used by other games, Langier explains that they aren’t the same.

“Chapters are kind of a different thing. We still want Chapters to be released regularly, to incentivise players to come back to the game,” said Langier. “We’ll be adding events that will have different unique rewards, but this content is here to stay. The agents – they’ll be here in five years – so Harper will still be there offering his challenges.”

On the frequency of these updates, Langier explained that Techland plans to release a new Chapter “every three to four months.”

“We want Chapters to be as impactful as they can, and we want them to build upon the game – but we also want them to be our way to respond to what players are saying about the previous updates,” explained Langier. “With the fact that the brunt of our team is still focusing majorly on the next update, the next big DLC, this introduces some challenges. We still want them to be a regular thing, it’s just going to take some time.”

Kubica added that Techland wants “to be more of a marathon runner”, and noted that the studio supported the original Dying Light with updates for seven years.

Back in June, Chapter One: In the Footsteps of A Nightrunner added a photo mode and new types of infected.

