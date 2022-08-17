‘Dying Light 2’ to reveal new DLC ‘Bloody Ties’ at Gamescom

It’s been confirmed that new DLC is coming to Dying Light 2: Stay Human, with Bloody Ties set to be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Making the announcement on Twitter, host Geoff Keighley wrote: “Tuesday, see the reveal of Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, the new DLC, during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Tuesday, see the reveal of @DyingLightGame 2: Bloody Ties, the new DLC, during @gamescom Opening Night Live. pic.twitter.com/5BW3dOiwSZ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 17, 2022

The official Dying Light 2 account also got involved in the action, sharing a brief 37-second teaser and directing fans to a countdown on the Dying Light 2 website which describes the news as a “big announcement”.

Time to unveil some details about Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties – the first DLC coming to the City.#DyingLight2 #DL2BloodyTies pic.twitter.com/iS9a1Nm7fD — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) August 17, 2022

It also looks like the team might be working on improved graphics for PlayStation 5 players.

“Add 4K and 60 FPS For PS5,” wrote one fan under the announcement, with Dying Light 2 replying: “Can’t share much yet – but we’re listening closely to our PS5 player base”.

Earlier this week, Dying Light 2 released Chapter 2: A Huntress And A Hag with Techland previously saying that it hoped to release new chapters every three to four months.

We still want Chapters to be released regularly, to incentivise players to come back to the game,” said game designer Karol Langier. “We’ll be adding events that will have different unique rewards, but this content is here to stay.”

Elsewhere, Keighley today (August 17) confirmed that new gameplay footage of The Callisto Protocol will be shown during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022.

Next Tuesday, brand new gameplay from @Callistothegame will debut

during Opening Night Live.@glenschofield is flying all the way to @gamescom to join me LIVE on stage. I saw a sneak preview of this demo and it's even a step beyond the @summergamefest footage! Live Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/UxXD2JmDCs — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 17, 2022

It follows the confirmation that “news” about Sonic Frontiers will be revealed.

Speaking about Gamescom Opening Night Live, Keighley promised a “big spectacle”.

“We’re going to have a great show. two hours, more than 30 games, it’s going to be a big spectacle,” he said. “We’ve got some very cool guests that’ll be coming to Germany to join us to reveal their games and showcase new content.”

He went on to explain that the showcase will feature a mix of announced games and “a fair number of games that will be announced for the first time at the show. It’s going to be a fun showcase of the future of games.”

Gamescom runs from August 24 to August 28 but will begin with a two-hour live presentation on August 23, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

