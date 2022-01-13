‘Dying Light 2’ video answers questions about co-op play

Techland has released a new Dying 2 Know video for Dying Light 2, which goes into detail on co-op gameplay.

The latest and final episode of Dying 2 Know is now out. It features Jonah Scott, the voice of protagonist Aiden Caldwell, and Twitch streamer Leahviathan talking about Dying Light 2 ahead of its release next month.

One of the critical topics they discuss is co-op in Dying Light 2. They confirm that the game will be fully playable in co-op. Players who join a co-op session will bring over all of their personal progression, items, and abilities.

Advertisement

Because of the player choices used to shape the narrative of Dying Light 2, these changes will not be carried over and will remain specific to the host player. If a group of players reach a narrative choice while playing in co-op, they will each be able to vote on the decision; however, the host will have the final say.

Dying Light 2 will be playable in four-player co-op, and the video shares a quick glimpse at the game in action with a full team.

The video also shares clips of the game running on different consoles so that players know how it will run on their system. Footage is shown for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. More comparisons are coming later this month.

Finally, Dying 2 Know shares a comprehensive look at Dying Light 2 with a gameplay trailer that highlights the new gameplay features coming with the release.

Advertisement

In other news, a new trailer has been released for Person 4 Arena Ultimax, which shoes the port in action. After a brief stint in arcades, the game was initially released for the PS3. It will soon be ported to the PS4, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch. The port was announced as part of Atlus’ 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise celebration.