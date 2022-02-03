‘Dying Light 2’ will get a day one patch with over 1,000 fixes

Dying Light 2 will receive a day one patch that includes over 1,000 fixes.

First reported by IGN, Dying Light 2 developer, Techland, has released a statement regarding the matter. It explained that “within the last two weeks we added over a thousand fixes and improvements on all the platforms”. It added that the day one patch will “go live on consoles within the next few days”. For PC owners, Techland is “continuing [its] efforts…in real-time”.

A full set of patch notes has not been released yet but Techland has released some details of what to expect. This includes:

Fixed the broadcast infinite respawn story block

Fix for dialogues that block story progression

Re-signing to the coop session doesn’t fail in case the user is logged in

Fixed crash when handling electrical parts to Carlos in Bazaar

Fixed problems with temporarily lowering the difficulty level – improved adaptive difficulty for AIs

Fixed crash caused by background renderer during the transition between menu and loading screens

Increased Wwise overall memory limit – fix for missing sounds and voice-over

Resolved problems with objects and AI sinking into the ground on a flat surface.

DLSS enabled. Improved default DLSS sharpness.

Fix for AI sometimes freezing/becoming immortal when the owner changes during death

Fixed the gamepad isn’t detected by the game before any movement or action will be conducted using a keyboard or mouse

Added protection against potential crashes.

Updates for ES, CH; DE intro.

Added missing game actions fixing the game’s unresponsiveness.

Fixed streamer mode option that(was not working properly).

Fixed crash on opening the secondary screen.

Fixed disconnecting coop sessions after a certain amount of time.

Yesterday, it was revealed that some players had got hold of the game early. Because of that, Techland recommended players to hold off until the day one patch came out.

In NME‘s review of Dying Light 2, we described it as “seriously below par” and that playing it “can feel like hard work”.

Last month, Techland revealed a content roadmap for Dying Light 2. 2022 will feature a mixture of free and paid content for the game. New content should be released every month with the first paid story downloadable content arriving in June. Previously, Techland announced that Dying Light 2 would receive five years of support.

In other gaming news, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has reportedly been delayed until 2023. That’s according to unnamed sources close to the game.