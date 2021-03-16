‘Dying Light 2’ will not be announcing its release date this week

Developer Techland has confirmed that it will not be announcing the release date for Dying Light 2 this week.

The studio’s Community Manager announced the news via the game’s Discord channel, saying that this week’s showcase will be “more than [a] simple ‘the development is going smoothly’” update, and will not include any news of a release date.

Twitter user Idle Sloth managed to get screenshots of the developer’s comments, and shared it on the social media platform. Check them out below.

(Update) There will be NO release date announcement at the Dying Light 2 update on Wednesday. Official Techland developer confirmed on discord that there won't be an announcement of the game's release date, but says the game is not cancelled either. READ FROM BOTTOM TO TOP. pic.twitter.com/2b1R3NnOvS — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) March 14, 2021

“[Honestly], to keep the expectations in tact I can say already that there won’t be a release date announcement, but there will be more that simple ‘the development’ is going smoothly’ said Uncy_Techland.

Uncy went on to say “[You] as the community will have a better understanding of what’s going on and hopefully it will make the wait a bit easier” before adding that “there won’t be any delay announcements either”.

Finally, Uncy’s address also squashed rumours of the game being cancelled: “I also saw some people that are worried we might announce canceling the game, won’t happen either”.

The developer’s showcase is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 and will serve as “a dev update”. Following Techland’s announcement last week that the team will be sharing a development update, the studio was quick to assure fans of the series that “we announced the game too early but it’s far from being in a dev hell”.



Dying Light 2 was announced during Microsoft’s E3 press conference in 2018, with a proposed release date of Spring 2020. Since then, the game was indefinitely delayed, with lead writer Pawel Selinger leaving the studio in early 2021.