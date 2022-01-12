‘Dying Light 2’ will take around 20 hours to complete

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind in the ‘Dying Light 2’ camp over the past few days. After publishing a twitter image that stated it would take 500 hours to complete the game, which Techland says is almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid, it turns out some fans were confused, some angry, and some just wanted to know how much of their lives they would need to dedicate to the game. Thankfully, 500 hours is actually the time it’ll take to complete everything that’s offered up in ‘Dying Light 2’.