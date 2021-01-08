‘Dying Light 2’ writer departs from developer Techland

Dying Light 2 writer Pawel Selinger has left developer Techland after working with the company for 22 years.

Selinger, who has worked as a lead artist, art director and writer over 22 years, announced his departure in a LinkedIn post. In a statement to his followers, he revealed his exit from the developer.

In his announcement , Selinger expressed his gratitude to the company for his time over the years and that he will always be “rooting” for it, hoping Dying Light 2 becomes a worldwide hit:

“After over twenty-two years, I decided to end my cooperation with Techland,” Selinger revealed. “I would like to express my gratitude to the company that has allowed me to develop and fulfill myself for half of my life. Techland, I will always be rooting for you, as well as the great people I have met thanks to you. I wish you that Dying Light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits. Good bye and good luck!”

Dying Light 2 was delayed indefinitely January last year (2020), missing its initial Spring release window. More information was promised in the future, however, updates on the sequel have been scarce since the delay announcement. The Twitter account teased more details to come on New Year’s Eve, with an image of the game and the quote: “Get ready for 2021”.

It was heavily rumoured the game was in development hell following acquisition of another publisher, however, Techland’s representative at the time took to Twitter to squash any reports, describing them as “inaccurate”.

Cyberpunk 2077 was also recently accused of being another game to experience development issues, prompting CD Projekt RED to come forward and refute the wide spreading rumours.