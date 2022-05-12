‘Dying Light 2”s first story DLC has been delayed to September

Techland has announced that Dying Light 2‘s first piece of major downloadable content (DLC) has been delayed to September.

In a new statement released today (May 12), the developer shared its reasonings for its decision to delay the anticipated DLC, which was set to release in June, saying that feedback has always been its top priority.

“Over the last few months, we have focused on adding some of your most requested features, such as [the] New Game plus mode, field of view [FOV] sliders for consoles, and many co-op improvements,” Techland explained.

“On top of that, in June, we will introduce the first game Chapter entitled ‘In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,’ filled with content and events, as well as the highly anticipated photo mode.”

However, the developer stated that it needs “a bit more time to develop the first story DLC” and plans on releasing it in September. No specific launch date has been confirmed at this time, but Techland will continue to provide updates.

Techland also released a brand new Dying Light 2 roadmap featuring upcoming updates. It reveals that players can expect five more years of support along with a second story DLC (which doesn’t yet have a release date). Chapter two, which will include new content in the form of missions, bounties and an agent and rank system, is also expected to arrive between September and November.

Last week (May 1), Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektała revealed new details on the now-delayed DLC, saying that it “runs parallel to the main story, so it can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City.” Smektała also confirmed that the story will be centred around a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits.

In other news, 505 Games has announced its first-ever digital games showcase.