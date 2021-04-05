‘Dying Light 2’’s map will be “four times bigger” than the original game

The map in Dying Light 2 will reportedly be “four times bigger” than that of the original game.

The news was confirmed by developer Techland in a recent interview with WCCFTech. During the interview, Łukasz Burdka, Senior Technology Programmer and other prominent developers shared new details about the upcoming zombie survival game.

Speaking on the scope of the game’s map, Burdka said: “The estimate that the map in Dying Light 2 is four times bigger than that of the original game is the most precise estimate that we can provide. The map of Dying Light 2 is much more vertical and gives many more exploration opportunities, so the city feels even bigger than it is.”

Advertisement

He also noted that the map would be bigger, if not for creative challenges such as “the time needed to fill the city with unique gameplay challenges, memorable stories, and interesting exploration possibilities”.

Rendering Director Tomasz Szałkowski also confirmed that the game will release on next-gen consoles, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. “We make every effort to ensure that the game’s quality on PS4 or XBO is at the highest level. We started testing on the older generation consoles much earlier than in other projects,” he said.

Szałkowski also noted that Dying Light 2 will feature several gameplay modes on next-gen consoles to boost performance: “Quality (including ray tracing), Performance (60+ FPS), and 4K”.

Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektała also confirmed that players “should be able to finish the story in roughly 20 hours” if they rush through it. However, if players take their time to explore the map fully, “you’d have to spend 2-3 times more time than that. Our opening area alone can last for over 7-8 hours if you want to explore every nook and cranny”.

Dying Light 2 is currently in development and has yet to receive a release date.