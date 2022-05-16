‘Dying Light 3’ should make players feel more powerful says Techland

A Techland developer working on Dying Light 2: Stay Human thinks that the next game in the series should make players feel powerful.

In a new interview with VGC published today (May 16), lead game designer Tymon Smektała discussed Dying Light 2 and its recently delayed downloadable content (DLC), he expressed how giving more abilities and skills to players is something he’d like to “correct”.

“One thing is that if we’re making Dying Light 3, then I would like the main character to start with bigger and better starting abilities and skills,” Smektała said. “We have used basically the same approach in [Dying Light 2] that we used in the first game, where the player was starting quite weak and then developing further.”

The developer went on to say that the team did something very different in the sequel, but said that it’s “something I would like to have corrected when I look at Dying Light 2 from the perspective of three months after the release.”

Smektała added that if Techland were to theoretically create a third game, “the character will start with more powers, more skills, more abilities as his basic skill set.”

Last week (May 12), Techland announced that Dying Light 2‘s first piece of major DLC has been delayed to September. Originally scheduled for a June release, the DLC will apparently “run parallel” to the main story and can be started right after the protagonist arrives in The City.

Techland said that it needs “a bit more time to develop the first story DLC” and plans on releasing it in September. No specific launch date has been confirmed at this time, but Techland will continue to provide updates.

In other news, Sony has announced the lineup of PS4 and PS5 games that will be joining its upcoming revamp of the PlayStation Plus.