Rumours of Microsoft buying Dying Light developer, Techland, have been put to rest by a community manager on Twitter.

Initial rumours surfaced in 2020 that Techland may be in Microsoft’s sights when the production of Dying Light 2 faced issues. The studio defended against the rumours, providing a statement to Wccftech which stated that they were “not in talks with anyone about being potentially acquired”.

Since then, Microsoft have purchased Bethesda Softworks, and Nick Baker – the host of the XboxEra Podcast – suggested Techland were up for grabs again. He claims he did some digging into a rumour started by industry insider Jeremy Penter (ACG), in which it was suggested Microsoft were looking at another deal, and was “fairly certain he’s talking about Techland and Dying Light 2.”

So the studio and game ACG was referring to…I did some digging and asked around. I’m fairly certain he’s talking about Techland and Dying Light 2 — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) February 12, 2021

To compound these rumours, Techland have made clear there is some “exciting news about Dying Light 2 soon”. It has no release date as of yet, but is confirmed for release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

A Techland community manager weighed in on the issue after receiving messages asking if the Microsoft purchase was real. He responded by saying that “There was the same rumour floating around the internet one year ago and the situation didn’t change – Techland is an independent studio and it was not acquired by another publisher”.

I'm getting a lot of dm's about Dying Light acquisition so I'll answer here:

There was the same rumour floating around the internet one year ago and the situation didn't change – Techland is an independent studio and it was not acquired by another publisher (: — Uncy (@Uncy8) February 13, 2021

Techland announced some changes at the beginning of 2021, revealing that they would be “featuring a series of new themes”.

To improve means to get better, and this is exactly what we want to do in 2021. That's why we'll be featuring a series of new themes. We’ll begin with “Techland as a place” – we’re going to share with you all the important details about where we stand, our growth, and goals. pic.twitter.com/eTuuBP71PS — Techland (@TechlandGames) January 22, 2021

“We’ll begin with ‘Techland as a place’ – we’re going to share with you all the important details about where we stand, our growth, and goals.”