‘Dying Light’ is getting brand new DLC

Seven years after it was released, the original Dying Light is still receiving new content.

On Thursday (May 5), Techland released a brand new “Dieselpunk” DLC for Dying Light.

“Go Back in Time with the New Dieselpunk DLC, discover historical Volkan Machines equipment crafted for world-class soldiers, and enjoy their unique design in Harran,” Techland said in its promotional campaign.

The DLC comes with new gear, including a “Punk D’Beret” outfit, a new chainsaw, a sword, a vehicle called the “Rugged Roadster”, and a Greaser Gun.

Techland has also announced that all existing owners of the base game can now get a free upgrade to Dying Light: Enhanced Edition: “From now, every player that owns the Standard Edition of Dying Light has their copy automatically upgraded to the Enhanced Edition. To download the additional content players should launch Dying Light, then from the menu choose the option ‘DLC Packs’ and download all their new content. If you have never played The Following before, now is the best time to try it for free!”

The Enhanced Edition contains the following additions:

The Following expansion (including a new story, new map, and vehicle)

The Bozak Horde

Crash Test Skin Pack

Ultimate Survivor Bundle

Cuisine & Cargo

Dying Light 2 is also simultaneously being supported, with Techland releasing a detailed roadmap, which includes a new story DLC and free updates for the next two years.

In other news, Nvidia has been fined $5.5 million (£4.4 million) following an investigation by the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC found Nvidia failed to properly disclose the impact of crypto mining in sales of its gaming GPUs, which saw a substantial boost during the height of the crypto boom in 2017-18.