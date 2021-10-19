‘Dying Light’s’ German ban blocks it from the EU eShop

Dying Light is out on the Nintendo Switch, but European fans can’t buy it because the original was banned in Germany, which is where the eShop is registered in Europe.

European Nintendo Switch owners have noticed that Dying Light has not become available on the eShop when it was supposed to. The game was meant to be available today, October 19. A member of Techland, the developer behind Dying Light, gave a reason for the absence on the Dying Light Reddit.

“If you’re talking about the digital version, then due to nature of content the digital version of the game is currently banned in Germany where European e-Shop is officially registered. This is making it impossible to officially distribute the game in European countries and also in Australia and New Zealand. We are currently working with our partner and local authorities to remove the ban as soon as we can.”

Fans of the game outside of Germany will still be able to purchase the physical version, but an instant download is not an option. This has not affected the digital stores in the US and Asia.

Germany used to frequently ban games that were seen as too violent. This led to an extensive list of unavailable games. However, many games have been removed from the list and made available, as Germany has relaxed some of its restrictions in recent years.

Techland recently announced that they would be releasing a next-gen patch for the original Dying Light. This would update the game for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. No details are currently available about what the patch contains or when it will be available.

