‘Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires’ has been postponed indefinitely

Koei Tecmo have released a statement confirming that Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires will be postponed from its ‘early 2021’ release date.

Dynasty Warriors 9 was announced at the Tokyo Game Show in 2020 and given a rough release window of early this year. In the statement made on Twitter, Koei Tecmo did not provide a revised release window, delaying the game indefinitely.

Although no clear reasons were revealed for the delay, Koei Tecmo have assured fans that the team working on Dynasty Warriors 9 are endeavoring to “deliver the best game possible”. Many games have experienced delays related to working from home, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The full statement also included a sneak preview at the game’s opening cut scene. The Empires series of Dynasty Warriors spin-offs focus on a more tactical approach, staging individual castle sieges instead of an open-world adventure. Each battle is intercut with strategy card formats, distinguishing the games from their main franchise relatives.

Many responses followed on Twitter, with fans supporting the developers in taking their time with the game. One fan replied: “Thats fine guys take your time. I appreciate you telling us about the delay and as a fan of the dynasty warriors game I’m more than happy to wait for guys to finish the game in your own time. Do not let anyone rush you and stay safe.”

Thats fine guys take your time. I appreciate you telling us about the delay and as a fan of the dynasty warriors game I'm more than happy to wait for guys to finish the game in your own time. Do not let anyone rush you and stay safe — chaosdragon49 (@Chaosmason) March 3, 2021

The full statement read: “Although DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires was initially announced as an Early 2021 release, the team is still working hard on delivering the best game possible so we wanted to let out fans know the current situation and will announce the new launch window in future updates.

“We apologise for the delay and appreciate your continued support. In the meantime, checkout this first look at a scene from our opening movie. Just a taste of what’s to come as we get closer to finishing the game.”