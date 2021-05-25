E3 2021 digital showcase registration opens up for fans next week

E3 2021 registration for fans, influencers and industry professionals opens next week, ahead of the first digital showcase.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that fans will be able to sign up for this year’s online event on June 3, one week before the event begins.

In response to the Coronavirus pandemic, E3 2021 will be held entirely online this year and will use an online portal and an app to gather everyone together. For those registered, the E3 portal and app will open up on June 12.

The online portal and app will include exhibitor booths, which will feature special events, and VOD content and articles will also be available.

The digital E3 experience will reportedly contain lounges for online gatherings, forum leaderboards to encourage fans to interact, and profile creation for all digital attendees. It seems that the ESA is trying to offer up more than a loose collection of Twitch streams, and create something that truly feels like a digital event.

Industry, creator and influencer registration will become available on May 31, whereas media registration is already currently available.

The E3 2021 digital showcase will run from June 12 through June 15 and can be watched live on E3’s Twitch or YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that companies such as Bandai Namco, Square Enix, and more will be making an appearance at this year’s showcase.

Nintendo, Xbox, Warner Bros, Ubisoft, Capcom, and Sega are just a few more examples of companies who will be attending E3 2021.

Konami has revealed that it won’t be attending, but says “key projects” are in “deep development”.