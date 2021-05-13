E3 2021: How this year’s digital showcase will work

The Entertainment Software Association has confirmed how this year’s E3 2021 digital showcase will work, announcing brand new ways to watch.

According to the ESA, E3 2021 will have an online portal and app and will be a “key hub for the duration of the show”.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA said: “From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we’ve been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream.

“The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year’s all-virtual show.”

Those wishing to access the E3 portal will be able to register later this month for free and, beginning June 12, the public version of the online portal will give access to a number of features for attendees.

Exhibitor booths, which will feature special events, VOD content and articles, will be available. Lounges for online gathering for E3 attendees, forum leaderboards to encourage fans to interact, and profile creation for all attendees that can be customised are also included.

The official E3 live broadcast will also be included on the online E3 2021 portal and app, hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller, where viewers can expect “major publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended livestreams and special guest appearances”.

The E3 2021 digital showcase will run from June 12 through June 15 and can be watched on the official E3 Twitch and YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Bandai Namco, Square Enix and more companies were confirmed for E3 2021 however, Konami has revealed it will not be making an appearance but says “key projects” are in “deep development”.