E3 2022 has been cancelled entirely

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has confirmed that E3 2022 has been completely cancelled, with no digital or physical event planned.

The news was first shared via Razer PR lead Will Powers yesterday (March 31), who said that he had received an email stating “E3 digital is [officially] cancelled for 2022.”

Since then, the ESA has released a statement confirming that the event will not take place in either a physical or digital format in 2022, though “E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations.”

“We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalised physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favourite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience,” reads the statement, which added that E3 2023 will – as usual – be hosted in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the year, the ESA confirmed that an in-person event for E3 2022 was cancelled due to “the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees.”

The showcase has been up in the air since then, as the ESA declined to comment on whether the physical event would be hosted digitally as it has been in recent years.

Though E3 may be cancelled, it doesn’t mean that summer 2022 will be devoid of gaming news. Following E3’s cancellation, journalist Geoff Keighley announced that the Summer Game Fest will return in June 2022.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but it’s also likely that major publishers – such as Microsoft and Sony – will host their own streams to showcase upcoming projects. Likewise, Nintendo typically broadcasts a Nintendo Direct around that time.

