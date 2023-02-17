NewsGaming News

E3 2023 is still “full speed ahead” despite comments from Ubisoft’s CEO

“We are pleased with the progress and engagement from the community”

By Ali Shutler
Convention goers attend the Elon Musk in Conversation with Todd Howard panel during E3 2019 at the Novo Theatre on June 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

E3 organisers have confirmed E3 2023 is definitely still going ahead despite rumours the industry showcase will be cancelled.

Confirmed last year, E3 2023 will be run by PAX organiser Reedpop, alongside the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

The industry showcase will reportedly take place from June 13 to June 16 with “partnered digital events and showcases” set to kick off June 11. However earlier this week, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot suggested E3 2023 may not go ahead.

“If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show,” he said. After it was reported by VGC, Ubisoft refused to comment.

Xbox Phil Spencer
Phil Spencer on the E3 stage. Credit: Xbox

However Reedpop has now responded to the suggestion. In a statement shared with The Verge, president Lance Fensterman said: “E3 is full speed ahead and we are pleased with the progress and engagement from the community.”

“As we have confirmed exhibitors we are eager to share more as details get cemented and participants ready their own detailed plans.”

He added that ReedPop will be “sending our first round of media and content creator registration approvals” on Friday and that it will “have news to share in the next few weeks on some of the exciting new additions to the Remastered E3 2023.”

After E3 2022 was cancelled last year, the ESA confirmed the showcase would return in 2023. “We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalised physical and digital E3 experience next summer,” said the company, confirming it would be held in Los Angeles.

Later that year, ESA president Stan Pierre-Louis then confirmed E3 2023 would be an in-person and digital event before dates were announced in September.

However earlier this year, it was reported that Xbox, Nintendo and Sony are all set to skip E3 2023, with Microsoft hosting its own summer showcase in LA.

In other news, Firaxis has announced that the “next iteration” of Civilization is in development, following a major reshuffle at the studio.

