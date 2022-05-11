NewsGaming News EA announces a new role-playing The Lord of the Rings game By Adam Cook 11th May 2022 Since 2010 the licence to make games based on ‘The Lord of the Rings’ has been with Warner Bros, and prior to this was with Electronic Arts. It seems that EA is getting involved again, as a mobile title has been announced by the publisher. Watch More New daily puzzler ‘Knotwords’ gets seal of approval from ‘Wordle’ creator Studio behind new ‘Perfect Dark’ game says Crystal Dynamics is still co-developing Embracer Group is buying ‘Tomb Raider’ developer for £240 million ‘Escape from Tarkov’ players need to raise 1.3trillion roubles to bring traders back The BBC’s first Gaming Prom is coming this August A ‘Football Manager’ player has set a Guinness World record for longest game