EA combats racism, sexism, homophobia with Positive Play Charter initiative

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced its plans to enforce better online interactions within its community through a new Positive Play Charter initiative.

The Positive Play Charter is a new set of community guidelines, applicable to all games the publisher handles. In a new post on its website, EA explained that the initiative will be an “updated set of community guidelines with clear consequences for players who engage in racist, sexist, homophobic and abusive acts in our games and channels”.

The company also added that it has “removed more than 3,500 player-generated assets” that it considered inappropriate and has taken “action with the players that had posted the content”.

Advertisement

EA explained the Positive Play Charter grew from the events of “the last few weeks”, presumably in reference to the ongoing protests throughout the US, which were a “stark reminder that we have a responsibility to stay vigilant in this effort”.

“We won’t tolerate racism, sexism, homophobia, harassment or any form of abuse. We can build better, healthier communities inside – and outside – our games, and that’s what we are here to do,” EA continued.

It also notes that the initiative isn’t a quick fix, but rather the first step in its long-term commitment to the cause. “We will constantly question and evaluate how we’re doing – and what more we can do,” it wrote.

The charter is broken down in four easy-to-understand sections: treat others as they would like to be treated, keep things fair, share clean content and follow local laws. Breaching any of these four pillars will result in action being taken against offending players. Read the full Positive Play Charter here.