EA announces ‘Star Wars Squadrons’, trailer coming very soon

A Star Wars game known as Project Maverick was rumoured earlier this year

By Daniel Hollis
Star Wars Squadrons
Star Wars Maverick. Credit: EA.

EA has announced Star Wars Squadrons with a reveal trailer coming on June 15 at 4pm BST .

After a leaked Xbox store banner revealed the game, the company has took its official Twitter to announce the game and the trailer reveal. The tweet simply reads “Pilots Wanted.”

Details of the game are scarce, but the reveal trailer will give players a glimpse into the future title for the first time. It’s unclear if the game is related to the previously leaked Star Wars: Project Squadrons. The game was leaked by a Twitter bot account which automatically reports on the latest games added to the PlayStation Store, but the tweet has since been removed.

A previous article from Kotaku noted that a Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order sequel and “and a smaller, more unusual project at EA Motive” are reportedly in development. The latter most likely in reference to Star Wars Squadrons.

EA Play Live was slated to be shown on June 11 and give an insight into the company’s catalogue of upcoming titles. The event was postponed due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and has been rescheduled for June 18.

In a statement on Twitter the company stated that “with the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we’re moving our time to come together in play.”

It is yet to be announced whether Star Wars Squadrons will be shown at EA Play Live.

