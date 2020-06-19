EA announces the long-awaited return of skateboarding series, ‘Skate’

EA has revealed that it is bringing back its beloved skateboarding series, Skate.

The franchise’s long-awaited return was announced at the end of the EA Play Live event, which was held earlier today (June 19), by Skate creative director Cuz Parry and game director Deran Chung.

“We’re back, we’re doing it. Skate’s happening,” Parry said during the livestream. “We’ve secretly got together. It’s the beginning. The Skate evolution continues.”

Advertisement

“We’ve been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game at the right time with the right idea. And we’re really really pleased to say we’re here,” Chung added. He also noted that the announcement is “really early,” with no footage of the upcoming game previewed at the event.

Parry later noted that fans of the series had “commented [the franchise’s return] into existence” and showed his appreciation for players’ continued support. “We want to thank you for your passion, your patience and all the support that you’ve shown us to get to this point”, he said.

Watch Parry and Chung announce the return of Skate below.

The last Skate game was Skate 3, which was released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox One. The series has been on a hiatus ever since, especially after the closure of developer EA Black Box in 2013.

No specific detail regarding the upcoming Skate game was revealed during the announcement. This includes its title, whether it’d be called Skate 4 or something else entirely, a release date and launch consoles.

Advertisement

During the EA Play Live 2020 event, the company also showed off the fifth season of its multiplayer FPS game, Apex Legends. The upcoming season, titled ‘Lost Treasures’, will also introduce cross-play.