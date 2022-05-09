EA announces ‘The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth’

EA has announced a brand new game set in the world of The Lord Of The Rings.

The free-to-play mobile game called The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth is described as a “collectible role-playing game”.

The company announced the news via Business Wire, as part of a press release covering a new partnership with Middle-Earth Enterprises. As a result of the partnership, EA will be developing The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth, placing its mobile-centric development team Capital Games as lead.

Advertisement

Capital Games has previously worked on Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes, a mobile RPG with card-based collectibles and combat. It’s likely that Heroes Of Middle-Earth will be something similar, but we will have to wait and see what the project ends up looking like.

Electronic Arts Partners with Middle-earth Enterprises on the Development of Upcoming Mobile Game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth https://t.co/mdCM7LdHnJ pic.twitter.com/ZigiDcWXeD — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 9, 2022

In the press release, The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth is said to have ‘turn-based combat,’ and will feature characters from the literary works of J.R.R Tolkien. EA will not have access to the film rights for The Lord Of The Rings as part of this deal and will instead use the books as a reference point.

“The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth will feature immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit,” reads the official description. Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-Earth.”

This new offering from EA is just one upcoming game based on The Lord of the Rings. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to launch this year. Check out the latest trailer here.

Advertisement

In other news, ‘Lost Ark’’s first endgame Legion Raid launches this month.