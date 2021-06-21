EA are reportedly going to revive an established IP at EA Play Live

EA might be reviving a long established IP at their EA Play Live event when it airs on July 22.

The news comes from GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, as he recently stated in a stream that EA Motive’s next game is an “established IP revival” (via VGC) and that it should be a pleasant surprise for fans.

When asked what he thought EA Motive was working on in this stream he replied “I cannot say”. He did confirm though that it’s an established IP, and “a big deal one” at that. Speculation has since taken hold, with many holding out hope for a game in the Dead Space franchise.

Dead Space is Trending Top 10 Overall in the US with new rumors EA is "reviving an established IP" Come on EA, bring home the goods pic.twitter.com/VrpggYejYy — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 20, 2021

The last title in the series, Dead Space 3, released in 2013 and did not meet EA’s expectations in terms of sales. This meant that the planned Dead Space 4 was scrapped, but in 2018 Eurogamer spoke to Dead Space creative director Ben Wanat, who told them what the sequel could have been.

“The flotilla section in Dead Space 3 hinted at what non-linear gameplay could be, and I would have loved to go a lot deeper into that.”

The game would have mixed linear and open world gameplay, and tasked players with scavenging parts for their own ship that would take them to different star systems.

EA Motive was formed in 2015 with the intention to create new IPs and action-adventure titles. However in a blog post from last October, Motive’s general manager Patrick Klaus said the studio had a new mission – “To empower players to create, experiment, live and share their own unique stories.”

He said: “In addition to Star Wars: Squadrons, we’re also working on several unannounced projects. Innovation is tough, but it’s also exciting and energizing. With our new mission, we’re trying a lot of things and testing many ideas which you can’t get attached to, as iteration and experimentation are healthy and a key to finding something great.”

The studio assisted DICE and Criterion Games with the development of Star Wars Battlefront II in 2017 and fully developed Star Wars Squadrons, which released in 2020.