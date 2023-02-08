EA begins production on single-player ‘Iron Man’ game

EA has begun production on a single-player, third-person Iron Man game.

The new action-adventure game is being developed by EA Motive in collaboration with Marvel. The team, who are also responsible for the critically acclaimed remake of Dead Space, revealed via Reddit that work is officially underway on the project.

“We have an amazing team at Motive that has started working on Iron Man and you can rest assured that it’s in great hands!,” read a post from Dead Space‘s development team.

According to Motive’s career page, the studio is currently looking for a development director, senior gameplay programmer, AI programmer, and an audio programmer for the Iron Man game, which would indicate that it is still in the very early stages of development.

EA first announced the game in September last year, describing it as a “third-person, action-adventure”, with an “original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channelling the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark, enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man”.

EA also noted that Motive’s Iron Man project is “the first of several new games” planned for the company’s collaboration with Marvel.

Development on the game is being led by Olivier Proulx, who served as game director for Eidos Montreal‘s Guardians Of The Galaxy. “It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today,” shared Proulx.

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh,” Proulx added. “We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Proulx is joined on the project by Ian Frazier, creative director for EA’s Star Wars: Squadrons and lead designer on Mass Effect: Andromeda. Maëlenn Lumineau, who recently worked with Ubisoft as a production director for Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will also be working on Motive’s Iron Man game.