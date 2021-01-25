EA reportedly not involved in new ‘Knights Of The Old Republic’ game

A new Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic game is reportedly in the works, but original developer BioWare (which has since been purchased by EA) is apparently not involved.

During a new B.O.B. The Podcast episode, Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin said that the project is currently in development with a studio outside of EA and its subsidiaries. The reporter added that he spoke about the forthcoming title with video game journalist Jason Schreier, who said that fans will “never guess” the studio that’s working on it.

“Amongst my digging, I heard there is a Knights Of The Old Republic project in development somewhere,” he said, as transcribed by VGC. “I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that Jason Schreier said that it’s not with EA, and we’ll ‘never guess’ who the studio is that’s making this game.”

Bespin Bulletin also noted that other Star Wars games are currently in the works at other studios. They include a “bounty hunter game” that might possibly be developed by Ubisoft, as well as another “unannounced” Star Wars title at EA.

“I don’t know if the bounty hunter game is with them or if it’s with Ubisoft,” he said. “But yeah, EA is working on stuff and there’s another unannounced [Star Wars] game at EA, which I have no idea what it is. I don’t think it’s Battlefront 3.”

Earlier this month, WIRED reported that Ubisoft has started working on an open-world game set in the Star Wars universe. The game is said to be in early development and it’s currently unknown if that title is the same as the bounty hunter game.

The new Star Wars video game rumours and games come shortly after Disney and Lucasfilms announced that all current and future games in the series will be branded under the revived Lucasfilm Games name.

Disney also noted that titles from Lucasfilm Games will continue to be “developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry”, implying that EA will no longer be the exclusive developer of Star Wars games.