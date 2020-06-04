EA brings more games to Steam, EA Access coming this summer

EA has today released more games on Steam and announced that their EA Access service is coming this summer.

The two companies announced their partnership last year, bridging the gap between them and allowing EA titles to be released on Steam’s store. It was also revealed that that EA Access, their subscription-based service which allows players to a library of games, would be coming to Steam.

EA has announced that as of today (June 4) over 25 games would be available to purchase on Steam.

In a press release Mike Blank, EA’s senior vice president of player networks, stated that “we want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play. Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal.”

He then went on to mention the integration of EA Access into Steam by saying that “not only are we excited to have our games on Steam, but we look forward to bringing them even more value when our subscription becomes available this summer.”

Award-winning RPG-series Dragon Age sees Dragon Age: Inquisition and Dragon Age II as some of the games available. Alongside this are multiple titles from the highly popular Need For Speed series such as Need For Speed: Rivals and the recently released Need For Speed: Heat. There are plans for further games to be added over the summer.

There’s no specific release date for when EA Access will be available on Steam outside of a summer release window.

