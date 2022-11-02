EA confirms it will release a “major” game in the next few months

EA has confirmed it still has one big title to release this financial year, with the secret project coming as part of a “major IP”.

Speaking on an investors call earlier this week (November 1), EA said it would be releasing the game before March 31, 2023 but is keeping the nature of the project secret for the time being.

CEO Andrew Wilson explained that “the nature of marketing in our industry has meaningfully changed in the past five or six years. You might remember that when we launched Apex Legends, we didn’t tell anybody about it until about 48 hours before the community got to play it,” he continued (via PC Gamer).

Wilson added: “The big shift of the recent decade was a move from television [marketing] to digital. We’ve moved into more targeted digital, and now we’ve moved into more targeting timing around digital, and so for each franchise, our development teams and marketing teams come together and think through what is the most appropriate time to begin meaningfully communicating with our community about what titles are coming.”

Back in May, EA confirmed it had four unannounced titles due for release this financial year. Three of those titles have since been confirmed, with Wild Hearts coming February 17, 2023, Dead Space set for release January 27 and EA Sports PGA Tour coming “Spring 2023”.

It’s rumoured that the secret project is set to be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. According to EA’s website, the Respawn title is due for release at some point in 2023 and recently, industry insider Jeff Grubb confirmed the title is still on track for a March 2023 release date.

Speaking on a recent episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings Podcast, Grubb said that “companies have discovered that shorter campaigns are beneficial (but) it’s still on track for that March release date.”

