EA confirms ‘Skate 4’ playtest for next month

EA has announced a playtest for Skate 4, set to take place next month. The email confirming the news was sent to players registered for EA’s Playtesting community, and has since been shared online.

EA first revealed that it would be bringing back its beloved skateboarding series Skate in 2020, with game director Deran Chung saying “we’ve been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game at the right time with the right idea. And we’re really really pleased to say we’re here,”

Updates have been few and far between since then, though earlier this year EA CEO Andrew Wilson was asked about user-generated content and NFTs, and accidentally gave an update on Skate 4 (aka skate.).

“The ability to create your own content and put it into that ecosystem has become a really valuable part of what our industry offers to our players and our fans. The traditional media just doesn’t. And this is something that we hold true. Again, it’s been at the very centre of The Sims for a long time. It’s at the very centre of modes like FIFA Ultimate, even Madden Ultimate Team, to the very centre of the design of Skate, which we’ll be launching soon,” he said.

That “soon” has been backed up by the confirmation of a playtest, set to happen next month.

Select fans received an email that read: “As you may have heard, skate. is back, and we’re already having a lot of fun. Our goal is to build the game that our community is asking for!”

“Based on your responses from the Player Categorisation survey, we’re excited to invite you to sign up for our upcoming playtest where you will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the game,” the email continued. “This is a very early look at the core features of the title and this playtest will give you a glimpse into the future of skate. – you don’t want to miss out! Your feedback is highly valued by the team and will give us insight on how to shape the game.”

