EA denies saying ‘Halo Infinite’ made ‘Battlefield 2042’ look worse

EA has released a statement claiming that reports of the studio partly blaming Halo Infinite for issues with Battlefield 2042 are “not accurately capturing the discussion and the context”.

Earlier in the week it was reported that during an internal town hall-style meeting, Laura Miele – EA’s chief studios officer – partly blamed Halo Infinite for being “polished” and thereby making Battlefield 2042‘s quality issues stand out more.

However, in a statement seen by PC Gamer, EA communications VP John Reseburg has now said that “these stories are not accurately capturing the discussion and the context, which was an in-depth and very humble internal conversation about the recent Battlefield launch.”

“It was about key learnings and actions we are taking, not blaming external factors,” added Reserburg.

However, Tom Henderson – who first reported on Miele’s claims – has now shared what appears to be Miele’s full comments within context.

“The day to day player retention [at launch] looked strong through the weekend. But then things started to turn. The following Monday, Halo did a surprise release of their multiplayer mode. It was a small segment of the game but it was very polished and it was not a favourable comparison to our experience given some of the bugs and polish issues we had,” Miele reportedly said.

According to Henderson, these comments were made during an internal meeting that aimed to examine what went wrong for Battlefield 2042. According to fans, some of the problems with the launch included technical setbacks and issues with map design.

Earlier this month (February 8), former Battlefield 3 and Battlefield Bad Company 2 lead director David Goldfarb said he was “astonished” that there were so many “missteps” with Battlefield 2042.

On the shooter, Goldfarb asked “was no one in control of quality over there? Who thought this experience honoured the [Battlefield] sandbox experience and took it forward?”

In other gaming news, Final Fantasy 14's next live letter will broadcast soon, and will feature information on the MMO's upcoming ten years of development – here's how to watch it.