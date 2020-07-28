EA explains new ‘UFC 4’ star-based fighter ranking mechanics

As EA Sports gears up for the release of UFC 4 next month, the studio has unveiled the game’s new fighter ranking mechanics, alongside an explanation on how it works.

Read more: The Xbox Games Showcase proves that exclusivity wars are far from over

This year, UFC 4 will be introducing a new star rating system to help players understand the strengths and weaknesses of the game’s roster of fighters, which EA explained through a new blogpost.

Fighters will be given a star rating from one to five based on their overall ability, as well as ratings based on stand-up, ground game, health and moves. As EA explains, the new mechanic “allows for a better assortment of fighters when playing online or against friends on the couch. This will help you determine who has the highest punch power or highest kick speed in each division and allow comparisons of individual attributes on each fighter”.

Advertisement

However, the company is not completely removing the game’s numerical attributes. Players can still access all individual fighter stats including attribute categories for clinch and ground striking based on the game’s new clinch and ground game system.

Do you agree with our rankings of these fighters in the top 50 in #UFC4 🤔

Check out the full list here 👉 https://t.co/YjpBjtDajJ pic.twitter.com/b4nEUcHatO — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 27, 2020

Two new mechanics are also being introduced with UFC 4: Top five moves, plus live attributes and move updates. Fighters’ top five moves will be viewable on fighter select screens and Players will be able to view the inputs required to use those moves during gameplay. “This allows for insight on your opponent’s moves as well,” EA notes

Live attributes and move updates refers to fighter updates, according to their real-world performances. Players will be able to accept or decline in-game updates after major UFC events to change a fighter’s attributes and moveset.

EA also explained how it arrived at the new attribute and ranking system for the game: “We need to make these types of strengths and weaknesses clear for our casual player base while also holding to the authentic strengths and weaknesses of licensed fighters.”

Advertisement

EA Sports UFC 4 will be released on August 14 for PS4 and Xbox One. Pre-ordering the game will unlock new venues, as well as guest boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.