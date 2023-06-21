EA Games splits from EA Sports as part of rebrand

An internal shakeup at Electronic Arts will split EA Sports from EA Games.

READ MORE: FIFA vs EA is a worrying journey into the unknown

The move is part of a restructuring at the company which will see EA Games rebranded as EA Entertainment – a hint that the company may also be branching out from its video game roots.

“We’re building the future of interactive entertainment on a foundation of legendary franchises and innovative new experiences, which represents massive opportunities for growth,” said CEO Andrew Wilson.

Advertisement

He added that the restructuring is intended to “empower our creative teams”.

EA’s former Chief Operating Officer Laura Miele will take over as EA President of Entertainment, Technology, and Central Development at EA Entertainment. The plan is for her to work closely with Respawn Entertainment boss Vince Zampella as well as other key executives.

Cam Weber will continue to head up EA Sports after being heavily involved with EA’s NFL series.

The split is said to give both Weber and Miele more oversight over their respective labels, with increased control over budgets and decision-making.

“Over the coming months, Stuart, Laura, Cam, and David will partner closely with studio leaders to implement these organizational changes, further embedding dedicated capabilities into franchise teams and driving operational rigor,” said Wilson. “EA’s business remains strong.”

Advertisement

Wilson will continue to oversee both EA Sports and EA Entertainment as EA’s CEO.

EA’s restructure is said to coincide with the departure of EA Chief Financial Officer Chris Su who is being replaced by Stuart Canfield. Chief Experiences Officer Chris Bruzzo is also retiring and will be replaced by David Tinson.

Clearly, EA is going through a major restructuring as it was announced that Bioware’s big Star Wars MMO The Old Republic will be going third party (via IGN), with many of its developers moving to different parts of the company.

However, it’s currently unclear whether EA’s restructuring will result in layoffs at the company.

EA Sports will look after the F1 series as well as PGA Tour, EA Sports FC, NHL, College Football reboot, and the new Super Mega Baseball.

Meanwhile, EA Entertainment will comprise of Respawn, DICE, Ripple Effect, Ridgeline Games, Full Circle, Motive Studios, EA’s Seattle studio, BioWare, and the EA Originals label. It will also continue to manage its mobile games.

In other news, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has unveiled his new studio, Absurd Ventures.