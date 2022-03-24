NewsGaming News EA has removed Diego Maradona from ‘FIFA 22’ By Adam Cook 24th March 2022 Watch More PlayStation to buy ‘Assassin’s Creed’ veteran Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios Dr Disrespect defends decision for his studio to sell early access NFTs Creator of ‘Deus Ex’ and Warren Spector thinks NFTs are “ridiculous” EA Sports removes all items related to Russian clubs from ‘FIFA 22’ Ultimate Team ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’ gets an huge update full of fixes George R.R. Martin is “honoured” to have helped with ‘Elden Ring’