EA introduces cross-play for the first time in ‘Need For Speed Heat’

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that Need For Speed Heat will receive a cross-play update on June 9, making it the first EA game to support it.

General Manager of EA, Matt Webster, released an official blog post on the company’s website about the inclusion of cross-play within Need For Speed Heat, announcing it “will be the first EA title to offer cross-play.”

Webster later went on to say that this means “that players – regardless of their platform – can jump into Palm City together as one, united community.”

Advertisement

Cross-play will bring players from PC, PS4 and Xbox One to come together and allow online multiplayer between each system.

The post also discussed the future of the Need For Speed series, with Webster informing that the company is currently shifting “gears into the future with full focus on developing the next Need for Speed game.”

Need for Speed Heat will also be making its way to EA’s subscription based service EA Access on June 16, as well as Origin Access Basic Vault for PC players.

Earlier this month, Need For Speed was launched on Steam alongside multiple other EA titles, spawning from a partnership between the two companies. EA also stated that EA Access would joining Steam later this year.

EA also announced that their upcoming livestream EA Play Live would be postponed a week until June 18 due to ongoing nationwide protests. In a statement, the company said that the reasoning behind this was due to the “the important conversations and important voices being heard around the world right now.”