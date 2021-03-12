EA investigation examines ‘FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’ employee misconduct

EA have said they are undertaking a “thorough investigation” into alleged misconduct within their staff as FIFA 21 Ultimate Team icons appear to have been sold to players directly.

The icons are usually available in mystery packs, or traded using the transfer market. In a series of Tweets, which set #EAGATE trending, Twitter user Arcade-Fut shared screenshots of an apparent transaction. In the photos, customers can be seen placing orders for non-tradable FIFA 21 UT icons with no previous owners – setting them back hundreds of euros.

Advertisement

EA published a response to the allegations on Twitter. “We are aware of the allegations currently circulating within our community related to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team items,” they stated. “A thorough investigation is underway, and if we identify improper conduct, we will take swift action.

“We want to be clear – this type of behaviour is unacceptable, and we in no way condone what is alleged to have happened here. We understand how this creates concern about unfair balance in the game and competition. We will update the community as we get more clarity on the situation.”

So we grind/trade/open packs and can’t touch these PIM players but EA employees sell them to people secretly for $1,700?!?! LOL I respect the grind but my god… pic.twitter.com/CCnhjZbcgH — Nick 🇨🇦 (@Nick28T) March 10, 2021

In another tweet, another player expressed their shock, alongside more shared screenshots of purchases totalling thousands of Euros. “So we grind/trade/open packs and can’t touch these PIM players but EA employees sell them to people secretly for $1,700?!?! LOL I respect the grind but my god…,” they wrote.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a new effort has been introduced to prevent scalpers by UK retailer Currys. Their website now accepts applications from prospective customers to enter a randomised lottery system where, if picked, they have 72 hours to purchase a PS5 console.