EA invites Marvel fans to help create Iron Man game

Electronic Arts has gathered another Community Council “made up of Iron Man and Marvel fans” for the development of its new Iron Man game.

Motive Studio general manager Patrick Klaus shared a small update on the Iron Man game on its official website, adding that employees are now returning to its Montreal office to balance both remote and in-person responsibilities.

“We’re still early in pre-production and taking our time to make sure we set the best possible foundation for development,” he said.

Advertisement

“But already, we’re finding so many opportunities to explore story, design and gameplay with Iron Man, and it’s exciting to see the fantasy start coming alive.”

Klaus continued: “Even this early in the process, we’ve put in place a Community Council made up of Iron Man and Marvel fans; as with Dead Space, they’ll be offering feedback on pretty much everything throughout the development process.”

Regarding the development of Dead Space, senior producer Philippe Ducharme said that the game’s Community Council had “[helped] to keep us honest and have that sounding board”.

The function of Iron Man‘s Community Council will be the same, imaginably. However, it is unlikely that Motive Studio will have anything to show off for some time.

Advertisement

What we do know about the game is that it will possess an “original narrative that taps into the rich history of the character, channelling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark” and will offer players a “true” Iron Man experience.

Iron Man and Black Panther are two of the three titles that are in the works with Electronic Arts and Marvel. However, Black Panther is also starring in the upcoming action-adventure game from Skydance New Media, so fans are hoping that there is a gap between these two games’ releases so that they have an equal chance to shine.

In other gaming news, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR has shown off how series staples parkour and stealth will work in its historical recreations of Venice, Boston, Newport and Athens.