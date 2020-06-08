EA Live Play and Steam Game Festival have been postponed

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that EA Live Play 2020 is being postponed in light of the ongoing protests against racial injustice.

The company revealed the digital event’s delay on its official Twitter account over the wekeend. EA Live Play, which was originally set to take place on June 11, will now be held one week later on June 18.

In its statement, EA said that “with the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we’re moving our time to come together in play”.

Read the full statement below.

The postponement of the event comes a week after the company donated USD$1million to fight racial injustice in the wake of the ongoing protests across America. The company also announced that it will double match any funds employees donate to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, as well as any other local organisations through the company’s YourCause program during the month of June.

The start of Valve’s upcoming digital Steam Game Festival has also been postponed from June 9 to June 16. Valve promises time-limited demos or “short playable experiences” from upcoming games, and a chance to connect with participating developers of those games, during the event from June 16 till June 22.

The announcement was made via the event website to reflect the new dates. The company has not revealed why the event is being postponed, or if it is in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Other companies that have rallied to stand up against racial injustice include Square Enix, Humble Bundle, Naughty Dog, Activision and more.