EA opens closed beta registrations for upcoming ‘UFC’ game

EA has opened a closed beta registration page for an upcoming UFC game, which seems to confirm the existence of EA Sports UFC 4.

Players who have an EA account can sign up for the closed beta, which will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. According to the site, the beta will be focused on “gameplay and tuning”.

In an invite sent out to community members, EA called the beta a test for “the next UFC game”, as per VGC. Meanwhile, TheSixthAxis notes that players accepted into the beta will receive a message that a code would be sent out to them over the coming weeks.

While EA Sports UFC 4 has not been officially announced, it is expected to debut during tomorrow’s EA Play Live showcase. This is also the second time the game has leaked, following the discovery of its title on a PlayStation database earlier in the month.

Sports journalist Brian Mazique also recently revealed to The Fight Guys that his sources have confirmed that boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will appear in the upcoming game. EA Sports UFC 4 will also expected be released on next-gen consoles, according to the journalist’s sources.

The last UFC game to be released was EA Sports UFC 3 back in 2018 and featured Connor McGregor on the cover. The game is currently available on PS4 and Xbox One.

In other EA news, the company has announced a new set of community guidelines to combat racism, sexism, homophobia and harassment of any kind. Action will be taken against players who violate the code of conduct, and repeat offenders may have their accounts permanently terminated by the company.