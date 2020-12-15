EA Play for Xbox Game Pass on PC has been pushed back to 2021

EA Play for PC players with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been delayed until 2021, Microsoft has announced.

The service was intended to be partnered with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC subscriptions today (December 15) after being added to consoles last month (November), but has since been pushed back into next year to allow “more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience”.

In an Xbox Wire post, the company delved into the service’s delay, citing that its original intentions “had been a celebratory post [but] is now one asking for a little more patience”. It later reiterated that its “passionate” and wants to create a “great experience” for players:

“We established this partnership with Electronic Arts because they are as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games, and we knew we could provide a great experience for members by working together. In order to deliver on that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.”

No expected release window was mentioned, however, Microsoft has said it will discuss EA Play’s arrival for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC, “early next year”.

EA Play’s partnership coincided with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for consoles last month, alongside the arrival of both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It’s available at no additional cost for Ultimate members and grants users access to a library of EA curated titles.

To mark its inclusion into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, EA added Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on the service, almost one year after its initial release.