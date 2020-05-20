It’s that time of the year again: Electronic Art’s biggest summer gaming showcase is back – but this time as a digital event, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite the cancellation of this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), EA has announced that it will still go ahead with the reveal of upcoming games at its annual Play Live event.

The showcase will be live-streamed this June and is set to feature plenty of exclusive previews and news on the company’s popular titles that are heading to the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. Find out everything you need to know about EA Play Live 2020 below.

What’s the latest news?

BioWare confirms Anthem overhaul will be a long process

EA Play Live returns this June as a digital event

What is EA Play Live 2020?

EA Play Live is the newest extension of EA’s Play showcase series. Launched in 2016, Play Live is an independent event to focus on the publisher’s own releases around the E3 flagship event. Past EA Play showcases have seen a combination of in-person demo trials, presentations and performances.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST… World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

At the moment, details on EA Play Live 2020 are scant. On May 4, the company announced that fans can expect a ton of “community content” as well as “world premieres, news and more” during the gaming showcase.

When is EA Play Live 2020?

Mark your calendars: the event will be live-streamed on Thursday, June 11 from 4pm PT. That’s 12am BST and 9am AEST on Friday, June 12 for viewers tuning in from the UK and Australia, respectively.

How can I watch EA Play Live 2020?

The EA Play Live 2020 live stream will be hosted on EA’s official website, Twitch and YouTube channels. Check here for more details.

Is there a schedule for EA Play Live 2020?

Not yet. But the schedule for EA Play Live 2020 is expected to be released in the coming weeks, closer to the event date. Keep your eyes peeled.

Although EA’s previous Play events have been known to stretch for multiple days – usually taking place around the same time as E3 – this year’s edition of Play Live appears to be a one-day-only event.

What games will be announced at EA Play Live 2020?

It’s not yet confirmed what games will be revealed during the EA Play Live showcase. However fans can expect announcements on the company’s biggest titles, including details of its highly anticipated sports simulation video games such as FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 for the PC, current-gen console and next-gen systems like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

Other game updates that might be revealed during the showcase include The Sims, Battlefield, Stars Wars: Battlefront and Need For Speed. Also expect more details on previously announced games such as the latest instalment of Dragon Age, which was first previewed at The Game Awards 2018. The highly rumoured remasters of the Mass Effects and Dead Space trilogies could also be on EA Play’s lineup.

Based on the company’s latest earnings call, Play Live could also include “multiple” new titles that are set to launch on Nintendo Switch. In March, EA had already announced that its Burnout Paradise Remastered set will be arriving on Switch consoles in June.

During its conference call, Electronic Arts said info on EA Sports titles on PS5 and Xbox Series X is coming soon + multiple EA titles set to launch on Switch this year. — Gematsu (@gematsucom) May 5, 2020

Will there be an announcement on Anthem at EA Play Live 2020?

Although it was speculated earlier that Anthem would make an appearance at EA Play Live, it’s now unlikely that there will be an announcement on its planned overhaul of the game. On May 18, developers BioWare revealed that the revamp of its 2019 action role-playing game is “going to be a longer process” than expected.

In a post on BioWare’s website, studio director Christian Dailey said that only a “small team” are currently working on the Anthem overhaul, and that the studio is planning to “take our time and go back to the drawing board”.