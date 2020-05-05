EA Play Live returns this June as a digital event

Electronic Arts has announced that its annual EA Play Live showcase will return this year as a digital event, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. EA Play Live will be held on Thursday, June 11.

Announced via EA’s official Twitter account, the showcase will stream on EA.com. While EA’s previous Play events have been known to stretch for multiple days – taking place around the same time as E3 – this year’s Play Live appears to only span a single day. A full official schedule for this year’s event can be expected in the coming weeks.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST… World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

EA Play Live is the newest extension of EA’s Play showcase series, which was launched in 2016 as an independent event to focus on its own releases during the buzz of E3. Previous EA Play showcases saw a combination of in-person demo trials, presentations and performances.

While E3 has cancelled its plans for this year, EA will be moving forward with its showcase, and will be broadcasting “world premieres” during its event. EA is responsible for the FIFA, NHL, Madden NFL and UFC game franchises, as well as the Star Wars and Battlefront games series.

EA is the latest company to announce its own digital event this year, after Sony pulled out of E3 to focus on the impending PlayStation 5 launch. Since E3’s cancellation, Microsoft has announced that it’ll be hosting its own event during the original E3 dates to showcase new games and gaming technology.

E3 was scheduled to take place from June 9 to 11, and was expected to showcase some of the biggest games of the year. The event was cancelled in April due to coronavirus concerns.

E3 wrapped up Star Wars Battlefront II last week with a final content update that completed the developer’s vision for the game. Battlefield V will also receive a final content update in June, giving the developers more time to focus on its 2021 sequel. The servers for both games will be kept live.