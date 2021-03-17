EA Play on PC confirmed for Xbox Game Pass members

Microsoft has announced that EA Play will finally be available for PC players with Xbox Game Pass after a previous delay.

In an Xbox Wire post, the Xbox Game Pass team confirmed that Xbox Game Pass PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to access games from EA Play from March 18 at 2pm PT.

First announced last September, the partnership meant that Xbox Game Pass members would be able to access games from EA own’s subscription-based service at no extra cost.

According to the post, this includes more than 60 titles from EA’s library, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, as well as Star Wars Squadrons, which joins the service on the day of the PC launch.

Game Pass members also have access to EA Play’s monthly rewards as well as the ability to trial games not included in the Vault for up to 10 hours.

EA Play launched for Xbox consoles back in November, while the PC version was due in December. However, the PC launch was pushed back owing to the teams needing “more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience”.

Elsewhere, 20 Bethesda games were added to the service to mark Bethesda joining the Xbox family of studios.

Square Enix’s upcoming shooter Outriders has also been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass when the game launches on April 1. This currently does not include PC members.