EA postpones ‘NHL 21’ closed beta launch in solidarity with athletes’ strikes

Electronic Arts has announced that it will delay the closed beta of NHL 21 in support of the ongoing athlete strikes in the United States.

EA announced the postponement via its Twitter account, where the company noted that it had also initially planned to reveal new information about the game. “Out of respect for much more important conversations around social injustice, today is not the day. We stand with the African American / Black community in solidarity against racism,” it said.

Check out the tweets below.

We will also be postponing the start of the Closed Technical Test and will share more info soon — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 27, 2020

EA has confirmed that it will share new updates on the game, as well as the launch of its closed beta testing “soon”. EA’s announcement comes after the NHL announced that all of Thursday’s Stanley Cup playoffs games were postponed in solidarity with the recent over the death of Jacob Blake.

Earlier this June, the company delayed its Madden NFL 21 celebration in the wake of George Floyd’s passing. It also notably donated USD $1million to the support the Black Lives Matter cause, alongside a number of other developers and publishers.

Later that month, the company launched its Positive Play Charter initiative, which serves as a list of community guidelines against racism, sexism, homophobia and other toxic behaviour within its community. It also removed over 3,500 “player-generated assets” that it considered inappropriate and took “action with the players that had posted the content”.