EA reportedly turned down a ‘Star Wars Battlefront 3’

Publisher EA turned down a pitch for a third Star Wars: Battlefront game, according to claims from a “past developer”.

The claim comes from journalist Tom Henderson on Twitter (as spotted by VGC), who cites an anonymous developer. The source says that Battlefront developer EA DICE had suggested a third entry for the Star Wars multiplayer shooter, but parent company EA shot the idea down because of licensing costs.

It is claimed that “it got turned down because it takes 20 [per cent] more sales to make the same money”, due to the expense of using the Star Wars brand.

Henderson also claims that while EA DICE is working on another entry in its military shooter series Battlefield rather than another Star Wars: Battlefront, more Star Wars games are in development at EA, though these are expected to be single-player, story-driven releases.

This could track with reports from August 2021 that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will receive “continued investment” as a series. The standalone game was well-received when it launched in 2019, and received a surprise upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2021, pointing towards sustained interest in the title.

Respawn Entertainment, the EA subsidiary developer behind Fallen Order, also recently hired former Halo Infinite developer Patrick Wren to work on a Star Wars title. Although unannounced at present, Wren’s referring to joining “the Jedi team as a senior encounter designer” has many fans speculating that Respawn is working on a direct sequel.

NME has contacted EA representatives for comment.

